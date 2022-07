Loose Goose (Monmouth Park R1, 17:15 BST) will be hard to beat on these terms. He's improved on each of his three previous starts and this looks a good spot for him to get off the mark. Triple Elvis probably wasn't seen to best effect last time but gets class relief and has a good recent workout on record, he appeals best of the rest.

Free To Fly (Delaware Park R2, 18:00 BST) has decent claims and is taken to land this starter allowance contest. A winner of three of her last four starts, she's hard to ignore in this class and her barn has a good record from its handful of runners at the track. Always Talking comes here in a very good vein of form and appeals most of the rest.

Tetragrammaton (Monmouth Park R7, 20:10 BST) has an excellent chance at the weights and is difficult to look past. The selection has been consistent on the speed figures this year and is dropping into a lower claimer here. Super Wicked Charm looks the likeliest to finish second.