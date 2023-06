#5 Una Luna - Delaware Park, R4 (19:00)

Una Luna has to be considered on first start for her new trainer and could be the one to beat getting class relief. Slime Queen hails from a barn that has been in good order for some time now and is likely to be thereabouts as well. Bramble Bush also demands respect.

#6 Commanding General - Monmouth Park, R4 (19:02)

Commanding General is from a barn going great guns and looks the one to go with. He ran well when third last time and can build on that. Cactus Jack can outrun his odds and finish second if putting his best foot forward.

#3 Great Navigator - Monmouth Park, R8 (20:54)

Great Navigator will be hard to beat on these terms and looks to have been found a good spot to land a second career success. Magical Jaime has joined a barn that have worked wonders with new arrivals and appeals as best of the remainder despite the hike in class.