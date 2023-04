Desert Ruler (Tampa Bay Downs R3, 18:18 BST) gets significant class relief here and has a leading chance. Inter Miami has to be of serious interest given strike rate at this venue and can fill the runner-up slot. Imperial King has won his last three starts and can see out the 1-2-3.

Nimitz Class (Laurel Park R4, 18:59 BST) has a good strike-rate and sets a good standard in this stakes contest. He stretches out in distance here and should take all the beating. Vance Scholars enters calculations on strike rate here alone and looks the likeliest to finish second.

Nate The Great (Gulfstream Park R5, 19:38 BST) has been placed on all three starts and, with his sights slightly lowered, sets the standard in this maiden. King d'Oro represents strong connections and should be on the premises again after a gelding operation. Justin's Legacy is a danger if returning to debut form.