Bourbon Over Ice (Delaware Park R1, 17:30 BST) has a decent chance on these terms and should give it a good go. A course and distance winner in June, he only found one too good for his new barn last time. Trustyourinstinct can chase him home, whilst Pederson's Courage can't be ruled out of it either.

Hurry Up Dear (Gulfstream Park R3, 18:25 BST) holds strong claims in this. The selection has taken well to the synthetic surface here the last twice, finishing placed. Pretty Devil can run well at a big price if putting her best foot forward, whilst Souper Super Ready can see out the 1-2-3 on first start for her new barn.

Ekati's Verve (Delaware Park R4, 19:00 BST) is weighted to go well and should make a bold show. The six-year-old gets class relief here and is taken to end his losing run. Branco Maria is of interest on barn debut and can't be ruled out having run some big figures in the past. Heartness takes a slight drop in class and is worth a second look.