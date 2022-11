Life Changer (Aqueduct R4, 18:18 GMT) has been holding his form well this season and looks the one to side with in this allowance contest. Luni Sima is ridden by one of the best in the business and appeals as best of the remainder, though will have little margin for error given the likely pace setup.

Winooski (Gulfstream Park R5, 19:25 GMT) ran his best race over course and distance last time and looks the one to fall in with. El de Leo has run in some better contests than this and can emerge as best of the remainder. Barak is another worth looking at.

Forever Dixie (Woodbine R10, 22:51 GMT) won a maiden here in October before a fine second in a stakes race last time. She looks sure to acquit herself well in this Grade 3 for her leading barn. Peacock Lass can make her presence felt away from the dirt and may chase the selection home. Honor D Lady also needs a closer look shipping all the way from Florida.