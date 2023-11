Three best bets in the US from Timeform

Shake It Baby was an emphatic winner last time and will prove hard to beat for a barn in very good form at present. Remember Me represents a trainer that does well in this type of event and looks the likeliest runner-up getting class relief. True Sunshine should find this an easier assignment and can make the three.

Lexinator has been running well at this level of late and just about looks the safest option to notch a fourth career success. Barbara clocked a good time on her latest start when one place behind the selection and is next on our list. Ala Turka won here in September when last tried at this level so also requires a second look.

Break Out has strong claims on his first start for his new trainer and looks the one to aim at on the back of an encouraging piece of recent work. He's A Commisioner is one to be interested in with a leading jockey booked and is our next pick. Rapture Bay switches to the dirt, which he should handle on pedigree, and also requires respect.