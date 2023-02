Lohengrin Two (Aqueduct R2, 18:20 GMT) looks to have a leading chance in this allowance. He scored in good style on barn debut last time and this front runner could be hard to stop. Breaking Stones has joined a barn that does very well with new recruits and could well come out best of the remainder. Uno can't be ignored either.

Kestenna (Gulfstream Park R4, 18:38 GMT) has to be considered on first start for her new trainer and holds better claims than most. She showed up very well in this company the last twice and can finally break her duck in the US. Blondeonamission is back on an artificial surface and can emerge best of the remainder. Katiesdreamgirl makes up the three.

Repo Rocks (Aqueduct R8, 21:26 GMT) will be hard to beat on these terms and is the one to beat. An easy winner of the Grade 3 Toboggan here last time, his barn is going great guns at present. Black Belt was found out upped in class last time but can fill the runner-up slot.