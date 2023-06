#5 Pit Stop Man - Laurel Park, R5 (19:28)

Pit Stop Man won a better race last time and should give backers a good run for their money attempting to follow up. Free Square has some good form to his name and could outrun his odds. Albertano won a similar contest last time and is another entitled to consideration.

#2 Dart - Monmouth Park, R8 (20:56)

Dart has joined an expert barn with similar types and is up to winning this. He won his sole start over course and distance last time and can follow up. Outlaw Country is of interest after also switching barns. Super Rocker can round out the 1-2-3.

#9 Ragtime Belle - Delaware Park, R8 (21:00)

Ragtime Belle looks the clear pick at the weights and has good claims of finally getting off the mark up in distance. Determined Empire posted a good time last time out and ought to go close as well. Gypsy Queen isn't entirely out of it either.