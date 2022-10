#2 Fly The W - Gulfstream Park, R5 (19:24)

Fly The W is now with a barn who have a good record first off the claim and seems likely to take the beating. He beat several of these last time and can confirm that form. Thenorthremembers has also switched barns and can emerge best of the rest. Poco Charlie can't be discounted on the pick of his efforts.

#7 Sea Trident - Gulfstream Park, R6 (20:01)

Sea Trident looks set to give it another a good go having been first past the post on his last three starts. He dominated in a lesser contest last time, winning over course and distance by six and a half lengths. Star Juancho has been in good form this year and is of interest on barn debut, whilst High Yield Kitten is another who requires a second look.

#8 Gunite - Keeneland, R6 (20:40)

Gunite must have a good chance on these terms and should be on the premises in this valuable stakes contest. He's won three times this season, including in a Grade 2, and was second to Jack Christopher in the Grade 1 H. Allen Jerkens Memorial at Saratoga in August. Of A Revolution clocked one of the best times in a workout a few days ago and is also likely to be in the mix, whilst Artorius should find this easier than last time.