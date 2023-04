Adios Asher (Gulfstream Park R3, 18:38 BST) is of major interest on barn debut and sets a good standard. He has the rail gate and usually races up with the pace so could prove difficult to peg back. Mailbox Money is coming off a break but has an excellent chance at the weights and is our next pick. Lucago also commands respect.

San Costantino (Tampa Bay Downs R6, 20:01 BST) has been holding his form well and must have a good chance on these terms. Tony Small is difficult to overlook in view of strike rate here and appeals most of the rest. Fierce Warrior also needs a closer look back on dirt.

Skippylongstocking (Keeneland R9, 22:16 BST) is unbeaten from three starts in Grade 3 events and seems likely to take the beating attempting to follow up from last time. Tawny Port can't be discounted for a barn in good form at present. Rattle N Roll is entitled to be doing his best work at the finish and can see out the 1-2-3.