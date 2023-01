#9 Snack - Laurel Park, R1 (17:25)

Snack stretches out in distance in this maiden claimer and can get off the mark at the third attempt. He failed to build on his debut effort last time, but his first run looks the one to concentrate on. Vax A Nation ran well last time and appeals most of the rest. Brooklyn Girl wasn't beaten far last time and can outrun her odds.

#1 Rahmer - Laurel Park, R2 (17:54)

Rahmer must have a good chance on these terms. He's been holding his form well since breaking his duck last year. Flaming East shows lots of early pace in his races and can emerge best of the remainder. What Say You can make the first three as well.

#5 Hope In Him - Gulfstream Park, R10 (21:36)

Hope In Him brought up the hat-trick last month and is difficult to oppose. His early speed is a huge asset and he could prove difficult to peg back. Feelthebeat has a tricky draw to navigate but gets class relief and looks second best in this contest.