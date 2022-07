Little Vic (Delaware Park R2, 18:00 BST) looks the clear pick at the weights and is the selection. A convincing winner of an allowance contest at Monmouth in May, he didn't get the best of starts when pitched straight back into a Grade Three at Pimlico last time and finished out the back. This is a much easier spot. The Sicarii hasn't won for a short while but beat the remainder hands down last time and appeals as best of the remainder.

Catiche (Woodbine R7, 21:16 BST) is weighted to go well and has leading claims in this fairly open Grade Three. A winner of two of her last three starts, her latest outing in particular looks rather solid form. Pioneer's Edge has made good strides from just two starts and can go close, whilst Join The Dance also demands respect.

Old Homestead (Laurel Park R9, 21:57 BST) will be hard to beat on these terms and should give it a good go. He couldn't have made a better start when comfortably winning his first three starts before finding graded company a touch too hot last time. He can regain the winning thread here. Alottahope claimed all his three wins round here and looks the likeliest to chase the selection home.