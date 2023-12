Three best bets in the US from Timeform

Silver Bullet Lady has been below form but now gets a significant trainer upgrade as she makes her first start for the Martin Drexler barn. It would no surprise whatsoever to see her bounce back now. Stolen can chase her home, while Proud Speaker can also make the frame.

Seattle Causeway was far from disgraced when third in stakes company last time and will be hard to beat if reproducing that level of form back in this starter allowance contest. Grate Kate was a couple of places behind the selection last time and can also follow her home this time. Third choice Bedazzle Me ran with credit on her most recent start and should give another good account.

Gizmo's B F F has a decent strike-rate for one that generally plies her trade in claiming company and is taken to record a seventh career success here. Kitten's Romance had a few of these behind when winning at this track last time and looks sure to give another good account, while Lois Len is another to consider.