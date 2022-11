#6 Capridrey - Gulfstream Park, R2 (17:38)

Capridrey has a decent chance on these terms and looks the one to aim at. She won for the second time here last month and gets class relief here. Elliereeseaston comes here in a very good vein of form and seems sure to go well again. Little Belita can't be ruled out of things either attempting to follow up from last time.

#3 Awesome Pic - Gulfstream Park, R5 (19:09)

Awesome Pic has made a good start to her career and can enhance her strike-rate here. She set steady fractions but sprinted clear of the rest last time and will be hard to beat on these terms. Condescending won a claimer in the slop last time, has a top jockey booked and looks the likeliest runner-up.

#7 Poiema - Gulfstream Park, R8 (20:49)

Poiema has held her form well this season and is weighted to go well again. She has a wide gate to overcome but is likely to try and make all. Alluramore had daylight back in second last time and is likely to be on the premises, too, whilst Towser also demands scrutiny in this company.