Three best bets in the US from Timeform

Battalion returned from a break to narrowly make all last week and should make a bold show to follow up. Bryce Canyon has won three times this season and can go better than last time in what looks a slightly weaker race. Cannon's Roar isn't entirely out of it either.

Stormcast has a better draw than on her first two starts and looks sure to take all the beating in this maiden. Quality Presence comes with a trainer/jockey combination that takes the eye and is taken for the forecast. Legs Like Flatter was runner-up on debut and can make her presence felt again.

Hazelbrook has a good strike-rate but looked as though she needed the outing on her reappearance last month. This looks a good spot for her to resume winning ways. Artie's Princess must have a good chance on these terms and is also likely to be thereabouts. Valentina Day also commands consideration back at this level.