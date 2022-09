Hurry Up Dear (Gulfstream Park R1, 17:25 BST) is weighted to go well and looks to have decent claims in this maiden claimer. Placed on each of her last five starts, this looks a good opportunity to break her duck. Stellarator arrives here in a good vein of form and is likely to be thereabouts, whilst Bella Miura can't be discounted if reproducing debut form.

Ruthless Intent (Gulfstream Park R8, 20:57 BST) must have a good chance on these terms and looks the one to get on board with. The son of Empire Maker stepped up on his debut effort when second last time and has a good chance if taking to the synthetic surface. The front-running Racket can chase the selection home. R Admiral was disqualified for interference after passing the post first last time and should be in the mix.

Strasbourg (Monmouth Park R12, 22:20 BST) takes a marked drop in class and should be hard to beat on these terms. Back on dirt, he'll be a tough nut to crack if reproducing his second-placed finish here at the end of June. Leopardi can give it a good go, whilst Growth Mindset also requires a second look on dirt debut.