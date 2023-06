#5 Arrow Shape - Monmouth Park, R3 (18:34)

Arrow Shape starts out for a new barn and can follow up from last time turned out again quickly. Take Charge Erica is taking a massive drop in class and is the pick of the remainder. Adhwaa is another that comes into the reckoning.

#2 Proverb - Gulfstream Park, R8 (21:20)

Proverb is two from three for a barn going great guns at present and is taken to land the hat-trick. Uncork The Bottle is difficult to overlook in view of strike rate here and is up there on the shortlist too. Hercules should also be considered.

#2 Smooth Flyin Mike - Monmouth Park, R14 (23:35)

Smooth Flyin Mike has shown enough in three starts to land this contest. He was caught late in a similar contest at Belmont last time and clocked the fastest workout of the day last week. Heldish is in decent nick at present and can chase the selection home. Notah also commands a closer look on the back of a fine third here last time.