#4 Never Surprised - Tampa Bay Downs, R2 (18:02)

Never Surprised finished second in the Grade 1 Pegasus World Cup Turf in January and that looks the strongest form on offer in this allowance contest. He hasn't been seen since March, but this looks the first step back to that race and he seems to have been found a good opportunity. Drama Chorus can chase the selection home.

#1 Thelastbulletsmine - Gulfstream Park, R4 (18:39)

Thelastbulletsmine is a consistent sort and looks to have a decent chance on these terms. She was narrowly beaten last time but can take advantage of this field. David's Rose is difficult to overlook in view of strike rate and should go close too, while Dreaming of Audrey is also an interesting runner but has to reverse form with the selection.

#11 Vacation Dance - Aqueduct, R9 (20:33)

Vacation Dance has won twice on turf and is still fancied here despite the switch to dirt. There's enough in his pedigree to suggest the surface should suit and he has also produced some good work on it recently. Ramblin' Wreck has run creditably both starts since breaking his maiden and is likely to be thereabouts as well. Jackson Heights shouldn't be discarded either.