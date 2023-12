Three best bets in North America from Timeform

Have You Heard has hit the frame on his first two starts and can take advantage of this small field to get off the mark. Ridgewood Runner has had a bullet workout in the last seven days and is taken to chase the selection home.

Bargaining Power has proved a different proposition since switching to dirt and can finally take advantage getting class relief. Burton Way is taking a marked drop in class and rates the main danger, while Motivo also has claims for a barn that has done well at this track lately.

B D Saints will be hard to beat on these terms and jumps out as the one to beat after a fine second last time. Antonio of Venice comes here in good form and the merit of his last effort was underpinned by the clock, so he is taken for the forecast. Solo In Paris broke his maiden in clear style last time and can make the three for a barn going well at present.