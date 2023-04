#3 Kitchen Fire - Tampa Bay Downs, R4 (18:58)

Kitchen Fire enters calculations on strike rate here alone and looks the one to beat. He's made a good start for this barn and can carry on in form. Well Connected is hiked in class but won easily last time and can chase the selection home.

#6 Disarm - Keeneland, R9 (22:16)

Disarm looks up to landing this Grade 3. The form of his last run looks strong and he can give Kingsbarns' Kentucky Derby credentials a boost. Arabian Lion is one to be interested in with leading jockey booked and is likely to be on the premises too. Prairie Hawk can't be ruled out of things either.