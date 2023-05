Mandatory (Belmont Park R4, 19:35 BST) was a narrow winner of a similar contest last time and can follow up from gate one. Colloquy also won on latest outing and makes appeal on barn debut. Fromanothamutha can't be ignored either after a couple of good efforts.

Girl Trouble (Monmouth Park R6, 20:04 BST) recorded a hat-trick over the winter and, getting class relief in this spot, is the selection. Lassie's Notion comes from a barn that does well in races restricted to state breds and, with her last run one to be easily tossed out, she looks second best.

Slip Mahoney (Monmouth Park R8, 21:05 BST) comes from a barn in good form and can regain the winning thread in these calmer waters. Hayes Strike is also facing an easier assignment than last time and is likely to be on the premises too. Howgreatisnate can't be totally discounted for new his barn.