Three best bets in the US from Timeform

#5 XY Time - Gulfstream Park, R3 (18:48)

XY Time has form in better races than this and looks the safest choice to land this claimer. Mannix is facing an easier assignment than of late and seems sure to go well. T Ville is another that comes into the reckoning but may have to settle for a minor role.

#2 Paradise Pride - Laurel Park, R5 (19:32)

Paradise Pride is on a role having completed the hat-trick last time and looks likely to take all the beating. Velvet Ghost has also been running well of late and enters calculations on strike rate here alone. Galatians is another who demands a closer look and can see out the 1-2-3.

#4 Sophia's Storm - Gulfstream Park, R10 (22:17)

Sophia's Storm has forgotten how to run a bad race and is hard to oppose at present. Kaeko can get back on track and is also likely to be in the mix at a big price. Gitana returns to the dirt and should also be considered.