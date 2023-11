Three best bets in the US from Timeform

#2 Iron Works - Aqueduct, R2 (17:20)

Iron Works is a two-time winner from eight starts and is less up against it on this occasion. He hit the board in allowance contests the last twice and looks the one to aim at in this spot. Devil's Cay clocked one of the best times in a workout a few days ago and should go well too. Gut Feeling should find this easier than last time and also has to be considered.

#4 Enchanted Nile - Churchill Downs, R2 (18:30)

Enchanted Nile has an excellent strike rate at this track and should give backers a good run for their money once more. Coexist won a better contest here two starts back and appeals most of the rest. Charge Account arrives in good form and also requires a second look on first start for new barn.

#5 Wicked Halo - Churchill Downs, R4 (19:30)

Wicked Halo has some very strong form in the book and looks the clear pick at the weights. Last Leaf is from a barn that does very well with their runners in this type of race but has work to do to reverse recent form with the selection, however she can fill the runner-up spot. Little Prankster completed the hat-trick last time out and shouldn't be underestimated for a trainer in good form.