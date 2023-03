Cousin Andrew (Aqueduct R3, 18:52 GMT) is weighted to go well and holds most appeal. He makes his first start for a new barn and this looks a suitable starting point. Naked And Famous has won his last two starts but may have to settle for second up in class. Turnsandconditions could outrun his odds and see out the 1-2-3.

Uranium (Gulfstream Park R6, 20:08 GMT) has barely put a foot wrong on the synthetic surface at Gulfstream and should make a bold show to follow up from last time. Heals The Soul clocked a good time when winning a similar contest on latest start and is likely to go close. Corduroy Road also commands respect.

This doesn't look the deepest Group Three. Skippylongstocking (Tampa Bay Downs R8, 20:33 GMT) has had some questions asked of him in his career and this looks a good opportunity to add a fourth success. Classic Causeway returns from a break and is taken to get second switching back to the dirt.