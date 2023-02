Chelonian (Laurel Park R1, 17:25 GMT) represents a barn with a strong strike-rate round here and looks best off at the weights. Blown Save is now with a barn that do well with their claiming recruits and looks the likeliest to chase the selection home.

Tap First (Tampa Bay Downs R2, 17:55 GMT) gets class relief and looks to have been found a good opportunity to add to his sole career success. Dun Right could run a big race despite his odds, while Assert Dominance isn't without claims if tuned up on reappearance.

Omo Dada (Laurel Park R3, 18:21 GMT) has good claims to earn his diploma at the third attempt. Placed on first starts, his form looks some of the best on offer. Snack represents a barn with a good record in similar races and appeals most of the rest.