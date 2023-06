#6 Clairiere - Belmont Park, R7 (20:02)

Only six go to post but this is a most interesting race and Clairiere is the tentative selection. She's clearly retained all her ability and is very reliable. Search Results put in a big effort on her return when a close third behind a couple of these, one of those being Secret Oath who may just fall short again.

#11 Casa Creed - Belmont Park, R9 (21:19)

Casa Creed is fancied to become the first horse to win the Jaipur three times. There should be plenty of speed on from the gate and he'll be doing his best work at the finish. Caravel could hardly arrive in better form though she may have to employ different tactics from her draw, she's chosen to chase the selection home. Arrest Me Red may have to settle for yet another minor role in this contest.

#6 Forte - Belmont Park, R12 (00:02)

The final race of the Triple Crown can see Forte gain compensation for missing the previous two legs. He's previously shown a test such as this will suit and, as long as he's over his ailments, he could take all the beating. Angel of Empire has progressed into a very-smart colt and may have to settle for another supporting role in a Classic. Tapit Trice has strong credentials and this test should suit.