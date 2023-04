#3 Master Piece - Gulfstream Park, R5 (18:26)

Master Piece is one to be interested in with a leading jockey booked and should give it a good go. He's regularly highly tried but this Grade 2 looks a good opportunity to add to his tally. Abaan can't be discounted on his best form. Wicked Fast could run well at a price.

#1 Acadian Girl - Laurel Park, R8 (21:20)

Acadian Girl must have a good chance on these terms and would seem to have the best chance. She gets class relief here and may be hard to catch from gate 1. Dotada is in decent nick at present and is also likely to be thereabouts. Hashtag Lucky shouldn't be far away either.

#6 Jake Rocks - Aqueduct, R7 (21:34)

Jake Rocks goes really well for this rider and looks to have a leading chance. He's in really good heart at present and can quickly resume winning ways here. Money Supply is lightly raced but has proven form at this level and can chase the selection home. Life Changer may have to settle for minor money again.