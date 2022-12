#1 Private Network - Parx, R6 (19:10)

Private Network hasn't been at his best on his last few starts but gets a marked drop in class today and looks the clear pick at the weights. Nice of Me is another that seems sure to go well, while Look Out Lambo is also taken into account.

#2 Weight of Glory - Parx, R8 (20:04)

Weight Of Glory was in fine form when last seen in late summer and has to be considered on his first start for a new trainer. Several recent workouts suggest he shouldn't be lacking for fitness. Dalton should go close too, while Crafty Jack also requires consideration.

#7 Daydreaming Boy - Parx, R10 (20:58)

Daydreaming Boy was a wide-margin winner last time and looks worth siding with in what is an interesting juvenile stakes contest. Howgreatisnate appeals as best of the opposition, while Evey's Candy deserves some consideration as well.