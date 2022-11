Gushing Oil (Parx R2, 17:22 GMT) hasn't been at his best on his last couple of outings but has joined a barn that does well with new recruits and can bounce back to form. The booking of Frankie Pennington in the saddle is another plus. Pategory One appeals as best of the remainder, while Jarlian also commands consideration.

Crea's Bklyn Law (Parx R3, 17:49 GMT) is another making a first start for a new trainer and looks the one to side with in an interesting claimer. Amount has less on his plate here than in his last race and is up there on the shortlist too, while Outrageous Bet should also be considered.

Snappy Ride (Parx R4, 18:16 GMT) was an impressive winner of a maiden claimer here two starts back and again ran well when runner-up over C&D last time. La Regalada comes here in a very good vein of form and is a contender as well, while Fashionatta also comes into the reckoning.