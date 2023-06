#2 Dem A Wonder - Gulfstream Park, R3 (19:06)

Dem A Wonder is unlikely to be far from the pace and after a clear success in similar company last time, looks the one they have to beat. Sophia's Storm is in decent nick at present and is taken for the forecast.

#4 Loyal Louie - Gulfstream Park, R4 (19:36)

Loyal Louie represents a barn in good form and has an excellent chance at the weights getting class relief. Barone Cesco has less on plate here than in last race and appeals as best of the remainder. Raka Raka Cruz has made a bright start for his trainer and also demands respect.

#2 Natural Power - Santa Anita Park, R3 (22:07)

Natural Power gained the verdict narrowly last time and can follow up for a barn going great guns right now. Barristan The Bold is holding his form well and is the one for the forecast. Took Charge took advantage of the drop in class last time and can back that up here.