#3 Astonishing Anabel - Gulfstream Park, R6 (19:54)

Astonishing Anabel has made a promising start to her career and is hard to oppose in this maiden claimer. Beaten less than a length in a starter allowance here last time, she can take advantage of the class relief today. Karen's Honor is turned out again quickly and can chase the selection home.

#2 Partner's Hope - Gulfstream Park, R7 (20:24)

Partner's Hope will be hard to beat on these terms. The four-year-old won a similar contest over course and distance last time and looks sure to go well again. Heals The Soul represents a barn with a good record in this type of race and can emerge best of the remainder, whilst Pharoah Cat isn't out of it either getting class relief.

#2 Simple Logic - Hawthorne, R6 (23:00)

Simple Logic sets a good standard in this state bred allowance. He's yet to win this season but has been runner-up on three occasions, including last time, and has had a bullet workout in the last seven days. Tuff Attack returns after winning a similar contest in June and can emerge best of the rest. Vitale also commands a closer look up in class.