#3 Major King - Gulfstream Park, R6 (20:24)

Major King has been running well since switched to the dirt and can land a second success from just three starts from this barn. Mogalu's barn has been in good order and he can go close attempting to follow up from last time. Assert Dominance makes up the three.

#4 My Little Jen - Evangeline Downs, R4 (00:51)

My Little Jen hasn't won for a year but gets class relief here and appeals as being hard to beat on these terms. Empty Net has been off the track a while but can't be discounted at this level on return. Beautiful Ending can round out the 1-2-3.

#8 Easy Chance - Evangeline Downs, R5 (01:18)

Easy Chance clocked a good time on latest start and is up to winning this from the front. Etbauer's Secret was never in contention last time but can't be ignored on pick of best efforts. Kit Kat Kidd is lightly raced and is dangerous to underestimate at this level.