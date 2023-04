#5 Soul of An Angel - Tampa Bay Downs, R2 (17:50)

Soul Of An Angel has an excellent chance at the weights and looks sure to be thereabouts. She's had a few difficult spots of late and can take advantage of the class relief she gets today. Striking Chrome also has less on her plate here than last time and appeals as best of the rest returning to the dirt.

#2 Fancy Azteca - Aqueduct, R2 (18:52)

Fancy Azteca won twice before finding stakes company a bit too much at this stage in her development last time. This appeals as an easier spot and she's taken to resume the winning thread. La Vita Sofia has some interesting form in the book and is the pick of the remainder.

#2 Catatumbo Lightnin - Tampa Bay Downs, R4 (18:59)

Catatumbo Lightnin stepped up on his debut effort last time and can get off the mark in this maiden claimer for a barn with a fine record here. Top Maverick is partnered by a rider with a very good record at this venue and is next on our list in view of his debut effort. Pidin merits respect as well.