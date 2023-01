#4 Breezy Connection - Gulfstream Park, R2 (17:40)

Breezy Connection has a decent chance on these terms and is taken to finally strike. Nyssa hails from a barn that has been in good order for some time now and appeals most of the remainder. Kukaro also commands consideration.

#6 Lifetime of Chance - Aqueduct, R4 (18:47)

Lifetime Of Chance has shown plenty of promise in three starts and can open his account at the fourth attempt. Bourbon Chase posted a good time last time out but may have to settle for second once again, whilst Wanna Winna can step up again and complete the three.

#10 Red Gun - Gulfstream Park, R9 (21:11)

Red Gun has been placed on his first two starts and a repeat of those efforts should be enough to see him land this contest. Kekere is partnered by a rider with a very good record round here and looks the likeliest to finish second.