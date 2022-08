Mayor Remo (Gulfstream Park R2, 20:28 BST) has to be considered on first start for his new trainer and will be hard to beat. The selection has been claimed by different barns on his last couple of runs and it's not hard to see why given his recent runs, including a course and distance success last time. Merzaz is of interest stepping back up in distance and can fill the runner-up spot.

Splicer (Gulfstream Park R7, 23:18 BST) should make a bold show on barn debut. She wasn't out of the first three in four starts for her previous handler, and staying in similar company should be thereabouts. Rubysa finished one place behind the selection last time and should go well too, whilst Sweet Actress is another to take into account.

Rye Sense Of Humor (Penn National R2, 23:27 BST) will be hard to beat on these terms and looks sure to be thereabouts. The selection takes a drop in class here and should give a good account. Left Blank reappears quickly after running career best and ought to go close as well. Auchincruive is another who demands a closer look.