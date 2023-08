Three best bets in the US from Timeform

Free bet for customers betting £5 on multis. T&Cs apply.

#2 Papeete - Gulfstream Park, R2 (18:18)

Papeete showed plenty on his first start, harassing the winner throughout before going down by a neck with seven lengths back to the third. He can make it second time lucky. Esperon makes his debut and has solid and consistent workouts on record, he appeals as best of the rest.

#7 To Thyself B True - Gulfstream Park, R6 (20:09)

To Thyself B True returned to maiden company and will be hard to beat on these terms. Kara And Colleen returns after a break and has shown enough to entitle her to be in the mix. Mystic Sunrise is back up in class but also has claims on the strength of last run.

#12 Nottoway - Delaware Park, R7 (20:30)

Nottoway represents a barn going great guns at present and must have a great chance in this low-level claimer. Litigant has run well in the grade before and can emerge second best. Therisastormbrewin can make the first three as well.