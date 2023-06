#7 Forty Comets - Laurel Park, R2 (17:55)

Forty Comets won nicely at Parx last time and can follow up here getting class relief. Dialing Dixie has run well the last two starts and is next on our list. Backatya also demands a second look for a barn with a solid record at this track.

#8 North Carolina - Tampa Bay Downs, R4 (18:03)

North Carolina has yet to win on turf though has been placed on several occasions and appeals as being hard to beat on these terms. Tapintoyourbeer hasn't been disgraced of late and is also worth a look. Remember The Tune gets class relief back on turf and can't be underestimated.

#2 Smart Striker - Gulfstream Park, R5 (19:52)

Smart Striker has finished second both starts for this trainer and can go one better this time getting class relief. Monforte is of interest on barn debut and should go close as he chases the hat-trick. Uncle Armando demands respect as well.