Exchequer (Tampa Bay Downs R1, 17:30 GMT) is of major interest on barn debut and looks the one to beat. He's unlikely to be far from the pace and also has a good record round here. It's Fate is back at a more suitable trip today and appeals most of the rest.

High Brow (Hawthorne R3, 19:48 GMT) beat the remainder hands down last time and looks to have decent claims. The son of California Chrome has had a slowly-slowly approach to his career but has done little wrong, winning three time from five starts, and runner-up on the other two. Spalding Stroll hails from a barn whose runners are always to be respected here and can give the selection most to think about.

Factor It In (Laurel Park R8, 19:50 GMT) has won twice this year and can add to that in this stakes contest. He's been a close third on his last two outings in Grade 3 company and should get a good pace to aim at. Jaxon Traveler was narrowly behind the selection last time and can give another good account. Divine Leader has returned in good form and can round out the 1-2-3.