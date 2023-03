#3 Straight Shot - Tampa Bay Downs, R2 (17:50)

Straight Shot built on his reappearance effort last time and looks the clear pick at the weights. He'd been off over six months before return and looked to have the race in the bag here last month before being reined in late. Isle of Skye is difficult to overlook in view of strike rate here and appeals most of the rest dropping in class.

#1 Had Right - Tampa Bay Downs, R4 (19:00)

Had Right has got back on track since returned to dirt and can add to his sole career success. Tapintoyourbeer comes here in a very good vein of form and should go close too. J T's My Boy was below form on turf last time and is entitled to do better back on dirt.

#5 Joe Di Baggio - Gulfstream Park, R7 (20:07)

Joe Di Baggio can land this low-grade claimer. He's shaped as if back in form the last twice and has better form in the book than most of these. Bobby's Gift is relatively unexposed compared to many who line up and enters calculations on strike rate here alone. Almashriq has been consistent at this level of late and is another who requires consideration.