#5 Making It - Monmouth Park, R1 (19:00)

Making It has an excellent chance at the weights and is very much the one to beat. He's been placed on all three starts and this represents a marked drop in class. Khopilot stepped up on his previous efforts last time and is taken to get second.

#4 Winfromwithin - Monmouth Park, R4 (20:24)

Winfromwithin must have a good chance on these terms. The son of Into Mischief has been running in better races than this of late and represents a barn in good form. Oceans Map also gets class relief and is likely to be thereabouts on the pick of his best efforts, whilst Mo Hawk is also worth consideration.

#3 Coach Adams - Monmouth Park, R7 (21:48)

Coach Adams has a good course record and is the selection. A four-and-three-quarter-length winner of a similar contest here last time, he should take all the beating in this. Abuelo Nuno has a jockey up with an excellent record riding for this barn and is up there on the shortlist too. Flipping Fish can complete the 1-2-3.