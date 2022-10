#5 Uh Oh It's Magic - Woodbine, R2 (18:51)

Uh Oh It's Magic was a fair fourth in a similar contest to this last time and must have a good chance on these terms. Red Flare is less up against it on this occasion and should also go close, while Chairman Fox also commands consideration.

#3 Orbaline - Woodbine, R3 (19:22)

Orbaline was a wide-margin winner over this C&D last time and has an excellent chance at the weights if turning up in the same sort of form. Valley Girl has a top jockey booked and appeals most of the rest, while Cool Society also demands a closer look.

#2 Stormy Soul - Woodbine, R8 (22:08)

Stormy Soul was below form in a better race than this last time but had won his previous start well. He gets the vote dropping back down in grade. Corduroy Road has paid his way at this venue before and should give a good account too, while Bay of Rum is another not dismissed lightly.