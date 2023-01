#7 Melting Snow - Aqueduct, R2 (18:18)

Melting Snow has won her last two starts for different barns and rates a big player now in the hands of Rudy Rodriguez. Diva Banker gets class relief and can chase the selection home. Royal Meghan can get back on track after a poor effort last time.

#8 Rock Chalk - Tampa Bay Downs, R3 (18:33)

Rock Chalk is in his easiest assignment to date and looks up to finally getting off the mark. Noble And Kind is from a barn in flying form right now and ought to go close as well. Fisherman Oscar is another that comes into the reckoning.

#2 Lemon Drop Shot - Golden Gate Fields, R5 (22:50)

Lemon Drop Shot looks the clear pick at the weights and is the one they all have to beat. He rarely runs a bad race and can get off the mark here. Cardiff Crack drops into maiden claiming company and can chase the selection home.