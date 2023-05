#3 Mooney Mooney - Belmont Park, R1 (18:00)

Mooney Mooney made a fine debut last month when second in a similar contest. She had a couple of these behind then and can go one better this time. Graceful has some placed efforts to her name and can fill the runner-up slot.

#9 Shasta Star - Pimlico, R8 (20:57)

Shasta Star has a good strike rate and looks to have a decent chance on these terms. She's unbeaten from three turf starts and appeals as the one to beat. Cinque Amore has been off the track for a while but should give a good account, too. Mundle of Joy shouldn't be ruled out either.

#6 Samaronti - Penn National, R1 (23:00)

Samaronti must have a good chance on these terms. He was up against it last time and should find the return to claiming company much easier. Colonel Moorhead also gets class relief and appeals as best of the rest.