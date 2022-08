#2 She's Got Game - Delaware Park. R1 (17:30)

She's Got Game looks the clear pick at the weights and should make a bold show. She usually races at this level and has a good strike-rate to boot. Bon Fire Diva enters calculations on her track record alone and looks second best.

#1 Luckbealadytonight - Delaware Park, R6 (20:00)

Luckbealadytonight will be hard to beat on these terms and holds most appeal. An emphatic winner of a lowly claimer over course and distance last time, she can follow up if in the same form. Rosy Apple has a trainer with a fine record here and is on the shortlist too, whilst Show'em Who's Boss can't be ruled out.

#2 Fingal's Cave - Saratoga, R5 (20:21)

Fingal's Cave is unbeaten in three and should take all the beating stepping up in class. An easy winner of a maiden special weight on debut at Belmont in May, she then cosily won a pair of allowance events, including over today's course and distance last time. Venti Valentine has a good recent workout on record and should chase the selection home.