#3 Juniper's Moon - Aqueduct, R1 (17:20)

Juniper's Moon ran a promising second on debut on turf here earlier in the month and it's interesting her barn are switching to the dirt this time. Kayleigh's Pride hit the board on debut and the merit of that effort was underpinned by the clock, so she appeals most of the remainder. Maria From Miami also demands scrutiny.

#3 Acoustic Ave - Aqueduct, R4 (18:46)

Acoustic Ave has done little wrong in his four starts, winning three times. After winning his last two starts in stakes events, it's hard to look beyond him. Starquist clocked a good time on his latest start and looks second best.

#3 Greystone - Woodbine, R6 (20:52)

Greystone was drawn out in the car park on debut and did very well to finish fifth after having to navigate a notably deep trip. He has a favourable draw this time and can get off the mark at the second attempt. Sammy Stone and King Elvis are both capable of filling the places.