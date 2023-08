Best bets in the US from Timeform

Dream Knight was a clear winner of a similar contest last month and looks the way to go on first start for this barn. Stealththirtyfour was a bit disappointing behind the selection last time but is likely to be thereabouts on the pick of his efforts. Grand Rock had his chance compromised at the start last time but still merits respect.

More Than Work lost his rider at the start last time but is a very interesting runner following a switch of barns and returning to turf. Brindisi did well to finish so far clear of the rest last time and is likely to go close too on barn debut. Title Shot also requires consideration after a couple of creditable efforts.

Mrs Bell gets class relief and is taken to land just a second career success for a trainer with a good record here. Ladyness has hit the board the last twice and should give another good account, too. Santafe Express commands a second look in this class.