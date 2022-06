#3 Kitten's Romance - Woodbine R1 (18:10)

Kitten's Romance ran well to finish third when last seen in February and is a big player as she starts out for a new trainer off the claim. Big Band Luzziann won't lack for any assistance from the saddle and looks the one for the runner-up spot, while Strega also enters the equation.

#6 Mitzi - Woodbine R4 (19:39)

A winner on her last two starts, Mitzi has a decent chance of completing the hat-trick on today's terms and seems sure to take all the beating. Swirling Dancer appeals most of the remainder, while Meet The Soprano also demands a second look.

#2 Ready Hero - Woodbine R6 (20:44)

Ready Hero was a bit below his best on his most recent start but represents a strong trainer/jockey combo and is taken to bounce back. High Heat reappears quickly after running a career best and can emerge second best, while Battle of Yorktown also requires consideration.