#2 Launch Control - Aqueduct, R6 (20:55)

Launch Control narrowly missed out on a muddy track here on debut and he's taken to make amends second time out for a powerful trainer/jockey combination in this maiden contest. Ormstown makes appeal on paper on his debut and is taken to chase the selection home. Mudville Nine makes up the three.

#1 Sa Foradada - Aqueduct, R7 (21:26)

Sa Foradada has been holding her form well and appeals as being hard to beat on these terms. Dancing Sophia has joined a barn that does really well with its new recruits and could well emerge as best of the remainder. Save Grace also needs a second look.

#1 Argentina Cries - Golden Gate Fields, R5 (23:23)

Argentina Cries is from a barn that does really well with its new recruits and holds better claims than most getting significant class relief. Aplombado returned to form when second last time and can go close again. Mr. Fighter deserves respect as well.