Chairman Bob (Woodbine R1, 18:10 BST) takes a significant drip in class and should be up to winning this. The 3-y-o is a perfect 2 from 2 over this course and distance and can add to that record. Over The Hills is from a top trainer/jockey combination and looks the one for the runner-up spot.

Zyramid (Pimlico R3, 18:36 BST) is out again quickly and looks up to winning this. Beaten just a head in a better race last time on only his second start this season, the third has subsequently gone in since. Fair Catch gets class relief and can chase the selection home. Always Something ran better than for a while in a similar contest last time and can run well at a big price.

Angeli Blu (Pimlico R9, 21:37 BST) is a very interesting runner following a switch of barns and seems the one they have to beat. He has a good record at this level and can make a winning start for connections. Jack Gave Back appeals as best of the rest, whilst Aftermath is another worth looking at.