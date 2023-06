#6 Bahamian Club - Monmouth Park, R7 (21:48)

Bahamian Club has the best prospects. Her third in a Grade 3 last September looks the best form on offer and she made a fine return last month. Sail By was behind the selection in both races and can chase her home once more. Sweet Surprise is another worth looking at.

#5 Mr. Rhodium - Gulfstream Park, R9 (21:59)

Mr. Rhodium has been banging on the door of late and is taken to finally get off the mark. Classic Bourbon ran better last time and has to be considered if backing that up. Mr. American can't be discounted either.

#1 Bucks Some - Monmouth Park, R8 (22:16)

Bucks Some hasn't won for a while but has shaped as if retaining all her ability this season and can land this claimer. Sense A Million looks the one for the runner-up spot on the pick of her efforts. Awesome View gets class relief and can run well again.